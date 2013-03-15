* USD/INR is likely to open lower tracking the bounce in the euro, regional FX trading with gains. The pair last closed at 54.355/365. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.06 percent, while MSCI's broad Asia-ex Japan index is 0.33 percent higher. * The rally in the U.S. dollar took a breather on Friday as sterling enjoyed a short squeeze, while the Australian dollar made the most of a barnstorming employment report at home. * Government to sell stake in National Aluminium on Friday to garner about $185 million. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)