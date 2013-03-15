* USD/INR lower in early trades, tracking gains in regional FX. The pair is at 54.12/13 versus Thursday close of 54.355/365. * A private bank dealer says the pair will largely be flow-driven, tips a 53.95-54.35 band for the session. * The pair continues to be supported at 54.01, which is the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the 52.87 (Feb 6)- 55.15 (March 4) rally. The next support is at 53.95, charts show. * The rally in the U.S. dollar took a breather on Friday as the sterling enjoyed a short squeeze, while the Australian dollar made the most of a barnstorming employment report at home. * The government will sell stake in National Aluminium Company on Friday to garner about $185 million. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k.thomsonreute rs.com@reuters.net)