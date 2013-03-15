* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 2 basis points to 7.84 percent as positive bias continues after rate cut hopes strengthened post sharp fall in core inflation and RBI chief's comments on the budget. * Core wholesale price inflation, which strips volatile indexes such as food and fuel prices, rose an estimated 3.8 percent in February from last year, below expectations of a 4.2 percent rise and down from a 4.1 percent annualised rise in January. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao says the budget was 'responsible' and 'measured', comments which are important as the central bank has repeatedly urged the government on fiscal consolidation. * However, a rise in crude prices on US data may keep gains in check. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)