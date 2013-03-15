* The BSE index is up 0.48 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.56 percent. * IT stocks gain, tracking U.S. labour data suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy. * Infosys Ltd gains 0.8 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd is up 0.5 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 0.6 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd rises 1.3 percent on expectations of additional inflows as both stocks will see an increase in their weightage in FTSE indexes from Monday due to a rebalancing announced last week, dealers say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)