* Morgan Stanley expects the Reserve Bank of India to hold rates steady on Tuesday, contrary to widespread expectations of a 25 basis points rate cut. * The investment bank says the consumer price index (CPI) remains the "most important measure" compared to the wholesale price index (WPI). * CPI has remained high, leading to "elevated and sticky inflation expectations," even as consumer prices could moderate going forward, Morgan Stanley says in a report dated Thursday. * High CPI will also adversely impact deposit growth and lead to high gold imports, the investment bank adds. * "Hence, we believe policy rate cuts will likely not be effective until we see meaningful deceleration in CPI inflation and improvement in deposit growth," Morgan Stanley says.