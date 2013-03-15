* Standard Chartered expects the Indian bond yield curve and overnight index swap curve to drift lower by about 5-10 basis points (bps) and bullish steepen if RBI cuts interest rates by 25 bps next week as widely expected. * However, the bank says RBI will stick to a "cautious" guidance on monetary policy, putting in doubt whether the move down can be sustained. * Stanchart still recommends investors stay long in 10-year bonds with a 7.50 percent target and stop-loss at 7.95 percent. * After cutting rates by 25 bps next week, the bank expects RBI to deliver another 50 bps of repo rate cuts, split equally between the second and third quarters of 2013. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)