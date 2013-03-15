BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Deutsche Bank raises its target price on India's Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd to 1,300 rupees from 1,260, saying it continues to "believe in the long term story and strong runway to growth." * However, Deutsche cites four key drivers for Jubilant's stock price in the short term: guidance on same store sales growth, guidance on new store openings, guidance on dividends and guidance on losses from the Indian franchise of Dunkin' Donuts. * Jubilant shares gain 3 percent to 1299.00 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/ manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.