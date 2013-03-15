* Deutsche Bank raises its target price on India's Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd to 1,300 rupees from 1,260, saying it continues to "believe in the long term story and strong runway to growth." * However, Deutsche cites four key drivers for Jubilant's stock price in the short term: guidance on same store sales growth, guidance on new store openings, guidance on dividends and guidance on losses from the Indian franchise of Dunkin' Donuts. * Jubilant shares gain 3 percent to 1299.00 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/ manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)