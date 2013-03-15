* India's federal bond yields off lows after S&P says economic support to sovereign rating has 'weakened somewhat' referring to slowing economic growth. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.86 percent, off intraday lows of 7.84 percent. * Repo bids rise sharply to 1.35 trillion rupees, sparking some talk of cash reserve ratio cut on Tuesday. * Any cash reserve ratio cut will push back further OMOs. * S&P also says the government will face 'significant challenges' to meet budget revenue projections, though 'fair chance' of meeting fiscal deficit aim. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)