* India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered Bharti Airtel Ltd to stop providing 3G roaming services outside of its licensed zones, said a source with direct knowledge, sending shares of the company down 1.1 percent. * The DoT also has said Bharti must pay a penalty of 3.5 billion rupees ($65 million), the source said. * A Bharti spokesman did not have immediate comment. * The government last year barred wireless service providers from offering 3G roaming services outside their areas of service, but a court halted the execution of the order. * Mobile companies in India own 3G licenses only for specific areas of the country and often have agreements with other wireless providers to provide roaming services outside of those areas. * Shares of Idea Cellular, which is also involved in the dispute related to 3G roaming pacts, down 1.2 percent. ($1 = 54.3100 Indian rupees) (aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com /; devidutta. tripathy@thomsonreuters.com)