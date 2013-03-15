* USD/INR still down in quiet trade, pair at 54.16/17, 54.0450 intraday low, vs Thursday close of 54.355/365. * Pair saw some drift down on dollar selling in early trades, part of which likely related to National Aluminium Co Ltd share sale. * Bids have come in for one-third of shares on offer so far, including the greenshoe option, as per exchange data. * S&P comments on India's ratings being constrained by slowing economic growth also hurt INR. * State-run bank dealer tips 53.90-54.50 band in near term. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)