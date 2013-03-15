* India's bond and forex markets will await the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Tuesday, with investors widely expecting the central bank to lower rates by 25 basis points. For poll, see * Investors are also focused on whether the central bank sticks to its recent caution on monetary policy. * Dealers say a 25 bps cut, with a more dovish statement on interest rates, could send 10-year bond yields down by 8-9 bps. * Given the high cash deficit, analysts don't rule out a potential cut in the cash reserve ratio. * The RBI cut the repo rate by 25 bps and the CRR by a same amount in January. * India is also set to announce its borrowing calendar for the first half of the fiscal year on Monday. * The government traditionally raises 60-65 percent of its total needs for the year in the April-September period, so any figure below 60 percent of the planned gross supply of 5.79 trillion rupees for 2013/14 could be positive for bonds. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: April-September government borrowing calendar. Tues: RBI monetary policy review. Weds: Money supply data. Fri: Weekly forex reserves data due (1130 GMT) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)