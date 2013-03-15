* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is off the day's low of 7.84 percent and currently trading flat at 7.86 percent. * S&P says economic support to sovereign rating has 'weakened somewhat', referring to slowing economic growth. * Traders say market to remain rangebound ahead of the central bank policy review on March 19 with expectations for at least a 25-basis-point-cut in key rates re-emerging after the lower-than-expected core inflation data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)