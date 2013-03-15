* India's overnight call rate at 7.85/7.90 percent, versus Thursday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. * Repo bids rise to 1.35 trillion rupees, a three-week high, on the last day of advance tax payments. * A Reuters poll expects the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, but most analysts expect the cash reserve ratio to be kept unchanged. * Dealers will look forward to details of open market operations in the absence of any cash reserve ratio cut. * Total volumes on the central bank's trading platform stand at 216.89 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.86 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)