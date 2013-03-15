* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate trading down 3 basis points at 7.16 percent, after dropping to 7.14 percent, its lowest since Jan. 28, while the 1-year rate also down 3 bps 7.51 percent, after hitting 7.49 pct, its lowest since Jan. 15. * Lower-than-estimated growth in core inflation continues to prompt investors to receive rates on expectations of a rate cut next week. * The central bank is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points at its review on Tuesday. * Traders expect the 5-year rate to drop towards 7.10 percent and the 1-year rate to drop to 7.45 percent ahead of the policy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)