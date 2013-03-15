BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Indian shares should trade in a range ahead of RBI's policy review on Tuesday, with analysts expecting the central bank to lower interest rates by 25 basis points. * A rate cut could spark gains after recent volatility in shares following the 2013/14 budget, unveiled last month, largely disappointed investors. * Given the high cash deficit, analysts do not rule out a potential cut in the cash reserve ratio. * India is also set to announce its borrowing calendar for the first half of the fiscal year on Monday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: India April-Sept government borrowing calendar Tues: RBI policy review Wed: Money supply data (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.