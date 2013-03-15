* Indian shares should trade in a range ahead of RBI's policy review on Tuesday, with analysts expecting the central bank to lower interest rates by 25 basis points. * A rate cut could spark gains after recent volatility in shares following the 2013/14 budget, unveiled last month, largely disappointed investors. * Given the high cash deficit, analysts do not rule out a potential cut in the cash reserve ratio. * India is also set to announce its borrowing calendar for the first half of the fiscal year on Monday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: India April-Sept government borrowing calendar Tues: RBI policy review Wed: Money supply data (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)