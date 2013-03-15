March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA

(BFCM)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 11, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.426

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0209675211

