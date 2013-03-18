* USD/INR is seen opening higher compared with its previous close of 54.02/03 on Friday, tracking losses in the euro. * The pair is seen opening around 54.15 and moving in a 54.10 to 54.50 range initially in the session. * Traders will remain cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.8 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)