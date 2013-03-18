* USD/INR is seen opening higher compared with its
previous close of 54.02/03 on Friday, tracking losses in the
euro.
* The pair is seen opening around 54.15 and moving in a 54.10 to
54.50 range initially in the session.
* Traders will remain cautious ahead of the central bank's
policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to cut
rates by at least 25 basis points.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
currently trading down 0.8 percent.
* Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar.
See for a snapshot.
