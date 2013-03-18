* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to tread water a day ahead of the central bank's policy review where it is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. The 10-year yield close * For a poll on the RBI policy, see * The lower-than-expected core inflation data has raised hopes of at least a 25 basis point rate cut on Tuesday but the statement will also be crucial for near-term cues, traders say. * The 10-year bond is seen holding in a 7.84 to 7.88 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)