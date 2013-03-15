BRIEF-OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings receive proposals regarding their combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.655
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis & RBS
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0907907140
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create.