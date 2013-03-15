March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.655

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis & RBS

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0907907140

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue