Mar 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Accor SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.577

Reoffer price 99.577

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 200bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB

& UBS

Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011452291

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.