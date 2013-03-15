March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Export Import Bank of Korea

(Kexim)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date March 22, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 70bp

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0904851218

