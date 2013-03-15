BRIEF-OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings receive proposals regarding their combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL
March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Export Import Bank of Korea
(Kexim)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date March 22, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 70bp
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0904851218
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create.