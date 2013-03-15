BRIEF-OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings receive proposals regarding their combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
Mar 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Provident Financial plc
Issue Amount 65 million sterling
Maturity Date September 27, 2021
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds Bank & Royal Bank
of Scotland
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 2000-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0900863084
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create.