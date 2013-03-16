BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
BANGALORE, Mar 16 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36100 ICS-201(B22mm) 37100 ICS-102(B22mm) 39400 ICS-103(23mm) UNQ ICS-104(24mm) 35000 ICS-202(26mm) 38700 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 39300 ICS-105CS(27mm) UNQ ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 39600 ICS-105(28mm) 38600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39100 ICS-105(29mm) 39100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39300 ICS-105(30mm) 39500 ICS-105(31mm) 40200 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 48200
HANOI, June 1 Strong demand from top importing countries has led to a spurt in Asian rice prices, with the grain being quoted at its highest in nearly two and a half years in Vietnam and touching almost a year-high in Thailand, traders said on Thursday.