* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.66 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , falls 1.51 percent. * The yen firmed and Asian shares slipped on Monday after an unusual bailout proposal for Cyprus rattled investor nerves, while Friday's halt to Wall Street's long winning streak further dampened sentiment. * Investors are now gearing up for the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday amid expectations that the central bank will lower interest rates by 25 basis points. * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to hold a press conference after his meeting with heads of state-run banks and financial institutions (0600 GMT) * Also on watch, India's federal government to finalise its first-half borrowing calendar for 2013/14 (0930 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)