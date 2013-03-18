* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 7.85 percent on global risk-off sentiment, rate
cut hopes rise.
* Government, RBI to meet on fiscal first half borrowing numbers
later in the session. Dealers say any number above 60 percent of
gross issuance for the full year may pressure yields.
* Dealers will also watch to see whether the government
announces any buy back in the first half.
* C. Rangarajan, head of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory
Council, comments in Economic Times on there being room for RBI
to cut rates, also helping bonds.
