* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent on global risk-off sentiment, rate cut hopes rise. * Government, RBI to meet on fiscal first half borrowing numbers later in the session. Dealers say any number above 60 percent of gross issuance for the full year may pressure yields. * Dealers will also watch to see whether the government announces any buy back in the first half. * C. Rangarajan, head of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, comments in Economic Times on there being room for RBI to cut rates, also helping bonds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)