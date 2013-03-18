* USD/INR opens higher, tracking losses in the euro on global risk aversion. The pair is at 54.31/32 versus its previous close of 54.02/03 on Friday. * The euro plunged and traders squeezed the yen sharply higher on Monday in Asia as news that Cyprus' bailout plan includes taxing depositors was taken as a dangerous precedent that could ultimately trigger bank runs elsewhere in the region. * Traders will remain cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday, where it is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. * India's sustained food inflation is a negative for the country's sovereign ratings as it exacerbates macroeconomic imbalances, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Monday. * Dealers say comments hurt INR as Moody's only global agency to still have a stable outlook on India. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)