* USD/INR opens higher, tracking losses in the euro on
global risk aversion. The pair is at 54.31/32 versus its
previous close of 54.02/03 on Friday.
* The euro plunged and traders squeezed the yen sharply higher
on Monday in Asia as news that Cyprus' bailout plan includes
taxing depositors was taken as a dangerous precedent that could
ultimately trigger bank runs elsewhere in the region.
* Traders will remain cautious ahead of the central bank's
policy review on Tuesday, where it is widely expected to cut
rates by at least 25 basis points.
* India's sustained food inflation is a negative for the
country's sovereign ratings as it exacerbates macroeconomic
imbalances, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on
Monday.
* Dealers say comments hurt INR as Moody's only global agency to
still have a stable outlook on India.
