* The BSE index is down 0.92 percent while the 50-share NSE index is 0.87 percent lower. * Domestic shares fall in line with Asian shares that fell on Monday as investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus. * India's sustained food inflation is a negative for the country's sovereign ratings as it exacerbates macroeconomic imbalances, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Monday. * Private bank shares leading the fall on concerns over money laundering allegations made last week: ICICI Bank shares fall 1.9 percent, Axis Bank is down 2.6 percent. * Coal India Ltd shares down 4.6 percent, on a media report that the government was looking to accelerate a 10 percent stake sale in the world's largest coal miner. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)