* Shares in Indian sugar companies gain on hopes the government will remove a requirement that they sell a portion of their sugar output to the government at reduced prices, while also easing some of the restrictions on the sector. * The federal cabinet is expected to meet later in the day to discuss a food security bill, leading to market speculation that measures on the sugar sector would also be discussed. * Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 1.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is up 1.7 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rises 0.2 percent. * The stocks gain despite a 0.7 percent fall in the broader NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)