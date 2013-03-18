* Shares in India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd is up marginally, outperforming falls in the broader index, after The Economic Times reports its infrastructure unit is looking to raise 25 billion rupees ($462.6 million) by selling up to a 20 percent stake to investors. * The report, citing three people familiar with the negotiations, says L&T Infrastructure Development Projects is already in talks with potential buyers. * An L&T spokesman declines to comment. * "We view this news as a material positive for L&T, given that L&T IDPL has been a major overhang on the stock on back of huge investment commitments and limited cash inflow," brokerage Edelweiss said in a note seen by Reuters. ($1 = 54.0450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)