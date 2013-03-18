* India's federal bond yields edge higher as traders edgy ahead of fiscal first-half borrowing numbers. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.86 percent after easing to 7.85 percent in early trades. * The government, the Reserve Bank of India to meet on fiscal first-half borrowing numbers at 0930GMT. * India is scheduled to borrow 5.79 trillion rupees in 2013/14, excluding 500 billion rupees of buy back. *"Given the majority of maturities going to be redeemed in the first half of the fiscal coupled with front loaded expected OMOs, approximately 65 percent of the gross borrowing (excluding 500 billion rupees buyback) is expected to be accommodated in the market," says Shakti Satapathy, fixed income analyst at AK Capital. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)