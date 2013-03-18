* USD/INR trading at 54.28/29 versus its previous close of 54.02/03, tracking losses in the domestic equity market and a broad risk-off globally. * Stocks and commodities fell sharply in Asia on Monday as investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus and piled into safer assets including the U.S. dollar, gold and sovereign debt. * The main share index is down 0.8 percent. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.10 to 54.40 range ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday, where it is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. For a poll see (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)