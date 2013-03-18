* USD/INR trading at 54.28/29 versus its previous close
of 54.02/03, tracking losses in the domestic equity market and a
broad risk-off globally.
* Stocks and commodities fell sharply in Asia on Monday as
investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus and
piled into safer assets including the U.S. dollar, gold and
sovereign debt.
* The main share index is down 0.8 percent.
* Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
* Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.10 to 54.40 range
ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday, where it
is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. For
a poll see
