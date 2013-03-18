* The BSE index falls 0.82 percent while the 50-share NSE index is 0.76 percent lower. * Asian Stocks fall sharply as investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus and pile into safer assets including the U.S. dollar, gold and sovereign debt. * Market will take direction after the outcome of RBI's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and likely to gain if the central bank surprises with a higher-than 25 bps rate cut. * ICICI Bank falls 2 percent and Axis Bank falls 0.8 percent on concerns over money laundering allegations made last week. * State-run oil retailers fell after lowering petrol prices by 2 rupees per litre, while keeping diesel prices steady. * Indian Oil Corp falls 1.7 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp down 2.7 percent and Hindustan Petroleum Corp is 1.2 percent lower. * However, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gains 1.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is up 1.7 percent on hopes government will remove a requirement that they sell a portion of their sugar output to the government at reduced prices. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)