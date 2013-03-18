* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate at near two-month lows, down 3 basis points at 7.13 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 24, on global risk-off sentiment. * The 1-year rate also down 1 bp at 7.49 percent, after hitting 7.48 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 15. * Stocks and commodities fell sharply in Asia on Monday as investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus and piled into safer assets including the U.S. dollar, gold and sovereign debt. * Dealers await fiscal first-half borrowing numbers with a heavy number likely to see some paying in the far-end. * RBI policy awaited on Tuesday with a 25 bps repo cut largely being priced in. Any dovish outlook on rates will lead to receiving, traders say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)