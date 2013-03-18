* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate at near
two-month lows, down 3 basis points at 7.13 percent, a level
last seen on Jan. 24, on global risk-off sentiment.
* The 1-year rate also down 1 bp at 7.49 percent,
after hitting 7.48 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 15.
* Stocks and commodities fell sharply in Asia on Monday as
investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus and
piled into safer assets including the U.S. dollar, gold and
sovereign debt.
* Dealers await fiscal first-half borrowing numbers with a heavy
number likely to see some paying in the far-end.
* RBI policy awaited on Tuesday with a 25 bps repo cut largely
being priced in. Any dovish outlook on rates will lead to
receiving, traders say.
