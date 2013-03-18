* India's federal bond yields rise 3 basis points to 7.89 percent as dealers speculate on a possible cash reserve ratio cut in policy alongside a repo cut. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says RBI will take steps to address cash tightness, comments dealers say triggering expectations of a CRR cut at the policy. * However, yields rise on the comment as market interprets it as a sign of less of OMOs going ahead. * Some talk of a cut in banks' held-to-maturity ratio also doing the rounds, though a section of the market expects it at the annual policy on May 2. * The government, the Reserve Bank of India to meet on fiscal first-half borrowing numbers at 0930 GMT. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)