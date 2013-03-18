UPDATE 2-EU, Rome seal preliminary rescue deal for Monte dei Paschi
* Accord conditional on sale of bank's bad loans (Adds details, background)
March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2022
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.65
Reoffer price 99.65
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB1K09
* Names Alberto Minali, former chief financial officer at rival Assicurazioni Generali, as new chief executive Source text: http://reut.rs/2rtrovR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)