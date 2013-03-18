* Jet Airways Ltd shares fall as much as 13.6 percent after local media including CNBC TV18 and NDTV reported a planned deal to sell a stake in the to Abu Dhabi's Etihad may be called off, citing unnamed sources, but shares sharply pare losses after the carrier calls the reports "incorrect". * In a statement, a Jet spokeswoman calls media reports on the deal "incorrect and speculative", declining to elaborate. * Etihad has been in talks to buy a 24 percent stake in Jet, Indian government sources have said previously. * Jet shares were down 2.8 percent as of 0952 GMT. (devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com/devidutta.tripathy.thoms onreuters.com@reuters.net)