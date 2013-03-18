India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Jet Airways Ltd shares fall as much as 13.6 percent after local media including CNBC TV18 and NDTV reported a planned deal to sell a stake in the to Abu Dhabi's Etihad may be called off, citing unnamed sources, but shares sharply pare losses after the carrier calls the reports "incorrect". * In a statement, a Jet spokeswoman calls media reports on the deal "incorrect and speculative", declining to elaborate. * Etihad has been in talks to buy a 24 percent stake in Jet, Indian government sources have said previously. * Jet shares were down 2.8 percent as of 0952 GMT. (devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com/devidutta.tripathy.thoms onreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.