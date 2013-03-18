* India's overnight cash rates at 7.90/95 percent versus the previous close of 7.85/7.95 percent, as demand remains high following the advance tax outflows. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to 1.43 trillion rupees compared with 1.35 trillion rupees on Friday, highlighting the extent of cash tightness. * Traders say liquidity is expected to return to the system in a couple of weeks as the government spends the money collected through taxes. * Traders are, however, hopeful of some liquidity measures being announced by the central bank at its policy review on Tuesday. There is some talk of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by RBI. However, this is not a consensus view. See for a poll on the likely policy actions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)