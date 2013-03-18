* USD/INR trading at 54.19/20 versus its previous close of 54.02/03, but off the day's high of 54.3450 as custodian banks sell the greenback and tracking a recovery in the euro. * Euro trading at $1.2947 versus the session low of $1.2883. * Traders expect demand from importers however to limit a very significant downside to the pair. * The central bank's policy review decision on Tuesday will be key for a near-term direction, traders say. The RBI is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)