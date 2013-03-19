India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to inch lower versus Monday's 7.88 percent after the government announed a slightly below expectation first-half borrowing, but sentiment will remain cautious ahead of the policy review. * The RBI is due to announce its mid-quarter policy review decision at 0530 GMT, where it is widely expected to lower its key lending rate by at least 25 basis points. * India will borrow 3.49 trillion rupees ($64.39 billion) in the first half of the new fiscal year that begins on April 1, or 60 percent of the full-year gross target, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday, in line with market expectation. * Traders say the lower ways and means advances limit also suggests the government will need less additional funds later during the year. * The 10-year bond yield is likely to open 2-3 basis points lower and move in a 7.84 to 7.90 percent band until the policy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India