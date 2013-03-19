* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to inch lower versus Monday's 7.88 percent after the government announed a slightly below expectation first-half borrowing, but sentiment will remain cautious ahead of the policy review. * The RBI is due to announce its mid-quarter policy review decision at 0530 GMT, where it is widely expected to lower its key lending rate by at least 25 basis points. * India will borrow 3.49 trillion rupees ($64.39 billion) in the first half of the new fiscal year that begins on April 1, or 60 percent of the full-year gross target, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday, in line with market expectation. * Traders say the lower ways and means advances limit also suggests the government will need less additional funds later during the year. * The 10-year bond yield is likely to open 2-3 basis points lower and move in a 7.84 to 7.90 percent band until the policy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)