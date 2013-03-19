* USD/INR is likely to edge lower versus its Monday's close of 54.1650/1750 tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies. * Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday from the previous session's steep falls, but investors remained wary over a bailout plan for Cyprus which was set for a parliamentary vote later in the day. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading up 0.2 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. For a snapshot, see. * The pair is seen opening around 54.05 and moving in a 53.90 to 54.40 range during the session. * The central bank is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points later in the day. The decision is due at 0530 GMT and traders will also keenly watch the statement for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)