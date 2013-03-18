March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2018

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 114.99

Payment Date March 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct m&u & 1.625 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 3.375 billion rand

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0356222173

Data supplied by International Insider.