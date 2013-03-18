BRIEF-Viji Finance to consider bonus issue
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
Issue size will total 785 million Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN SE0005003845
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank said on Thursday it was experiencing higher-than normal demand for mortgages as a result of challenges faced by its largest competitor, Home Capital Group.