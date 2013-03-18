BRIEF-Viji Finance to consider bonus issue
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Immobel
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date March 28, 2018
Coupon 5.5 pct
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & KBC
Listing Euronext Brussels
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN BE0002193598
Data supplied by International Insider.
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Western Bank said on Thursday it was experiencing higher-than normal demand for mortgages as a result of challenges faced by its largest competitor, Home Capital Group.