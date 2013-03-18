March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Immobel

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & KBC

Listing Euronext Brussels

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN BE0002193598

