March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aryzta AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 25, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price Par
Spread 354.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0200044813
