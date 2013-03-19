March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Electrolux AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 26, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.496
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 26, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 115bp
Issue price Par
Discount margin 3-month Stibor + 115bp
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & SEB
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.