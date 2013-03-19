* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , gains 0.47 percent. * Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday from the previous session's steep falls, but investors remained wary over a bailout plan for Cyprus which was set for a parliamentary vote later in the day. * Foreign investors bought 5.06 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 4.59 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.7 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India will release its mid-quarter policy on Tuesday and is widely expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, given the context of slowing inflation, low growth, and the government's commitment to rein-in the fiscal deficit. (0530 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)