BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Jefferies initiates coverage on NMDC Ltd with a 'buy' rating and a target price of 183 rupees, citing easing volume constraints, improving domestic iron ore demand-supply, and buoyant international ore prices * Jefferies adds shares of the supplier of iron ore lumps have under-performed over the last year and are trading at a 35-40 percent discount to global peers. * NMDC shares fell 4.5 percent to 138.1 rupees on Monday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.