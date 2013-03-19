* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases mildly by 1 basis point to 7.87 percent after the government's fiscal first-half borrowing falls marginally below expectations, lower supply in April. * The government has also lowered its short-term borrowing limit from RBI to 300 billion rupees from 500 bln rupees previous year in fiscal first half, a sign that it may need less funds during the year. * Still, caution prevails ahead of RBI's mid-quarter policy review decision at 0530 GMT, where it is widely expected to lower its key lending rate by at least 25 basis points. * India will borrow 3.49 trillion rupees ($64.39 billion) in the first half of the new fiscal year that begins on April 1, or 60 percent of the full-year gross target, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday, in line with market expectation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)