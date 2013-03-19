India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases mildly by 1 basis point to 7.87 percent after the government's fiscal first-half borrowing falls marginally below expectations, lower supply in April. * The government has also lowered its short-term borrowing limit from RBI to 300 billion rupees from 500 bln rupees previous year in fiscal first half, a sign that it may need less funds during the year. * Still, caution prevails ahead of RBI's mid-quarter policy review decision at 0530 GMT, where it is widely expected to lower its key lending rate by at least 25 basis points. * India will borrow 3.49 trillion rupees ($64.39 billion) in the first half of the new fiscal year that begins on April 1, or 60 percent of the full-year gross target, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday, in line with market expectation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India