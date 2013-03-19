BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index is up 0.21 percent while the 50-share NSE index is 0.17 percent higher. * Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday from the previous session's steep falls, although losses in safe-haven assets were limited, and as investors remained wary over a bailout plan for Cyprus set to face a parliamentary vote later in the day. * All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India's policy review later in the day and expectations are the central bank will lower interest rates by 25 basis points. * However, a separate cut in the cash reserve ratio, or a higher-than-expected rate cut can bolster market sentiment. * Rate-sensitive sectors leading the gains: ICICI Bank up 1.8 percent, Tata Motors gains 1 percent and property developer DLF up 1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.