* The BSE index is up 0.21 percent while the 50-share NSE index is 0.17 percent higher. * Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday from the previous session's steep falls, although losses in safe-haven assets were limited, and as investors remained wary over a bailout plan for Cyprus set to face a parliamentary vote later in the day. * All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India's policy review later in the day and expectations are the central bank will lower interest rates by 25 basis points. * However, a separate cut in the cash reserve ratio, or a higher-than-expected rate cut can bolster market sentiment. * Rate-sensitive sectors leading the gains: ICICI Bank up 1.8 percent, Tata Motors gains 1 percent and property developer DLF up 1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)