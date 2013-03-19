* USD/INR gains to 54.25/26, recovering sharply from a near three-week low of 53.9050 hit in early trade and stronger compared with its close of 54.1650/1750 on Monday, after a key ally withdraws support from the ruling coalition. * A key regional ally pulls out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday in protest against the government's position on a U.S.-backing United Nations resolution on war crimes carried out during Sri Lanka's civil war. * Traders say the central bank's policy statement on there being limited further scope for easing also weighing on market sentiment, despite a repo rate cut of 25 basis points which traders say was mostly discounted. * Domestic shares trading down 1.1 percent after dropping as much as 1.8 percent immediately after the withdrawal of support. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)