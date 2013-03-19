India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR gains to 54.25/26, recovering sharply from a near three-week low of 53.9050 hit in early trade and stronger compared with its close of 54.1650/1750 on Monday, after a key ally withdraws support from the ruling coalition. * A key regional ally pulls out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday in protest against the government's position on a U.S.-backing United Nations resolution on war crimes carried out during Sri Lanka's civil war. * Traders say the central bank's policy statement on there being limited further scope for easing also weighing on market sentiment, despite a repo rate cut of 25 basis points which traders say was mostly discounted. * Domestic shares trading down 1.1 percent after dropping as much as 1.8 percent immediately after the withdrawal of support. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India